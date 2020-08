ZARAGOZA, Spain—When José Ignacio Barrasa saw the number of Covid-19 patients in his hospital rise to levels last seen in the spring, he resorted to a tactic European countries thought they had put behind them: He asked the Spanish military to build an emergency field hospital.

“The outbreak was a complete surprise. We didn’t expect it so soon,” says Dr. Barrasa, the director of the University Clinic Hospital in Zaragoza.

