Spain Weighs Legacy of Juan Carlos I After Ex-King Moves to Persian Gulf

Spain’s former King Juan Carlos I surprised his country this month when he said he was going into exile amid escalating judicial investigations of his finances. His choice of new home has raised Spaniards’ eyebrows further: the United Arab Emirates, in the Gulf region where his business dealings triggered the scandals that are battering his reputation.

Spain is re-evaluating the fallen monarch who played a central role in its recent history. Juan Carlos was pivotal in restoring and defending Spanish democracy after decades…