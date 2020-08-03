Daily News

Spain’s former king Juan Carlos goes into exile under corruption shadow

By
0
Post Views: Visits 76

Juan Carlos

Spain’s former king Juan Carlos, who is under investigation for corruption, has announced he plans to go into exile, the royal palace said Monday.

“Guided by the conviction to best serve the people of Spain, its institutions, and you as king, I inform you of my decision at this time to go into exile outside Spain,” he said in a letter to his son King Felipe VI.

READ ALSO: Spain investigates former king, Juan Carlos, over Saudi deal

Spanish authorities are currently investigating whether he received a secret commission for helping to win a £5.5 billion Saudi rail deal after a former mistress made the allegations privately.

VANGUARD

The post Spain’s former king Juan Carlos goes into exile under corruption shadow appeared first on Vanguard News.

NDDC probe: Uduaghan dismisses reported N429m road contract allegation

Previous article

African Champions League final to be played in October

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News