Special forces to handover families of dislodged terrorists in Nasarawa

By David Odama – LAFIA

Over 700 families of dislodged terrorists in Nasarawa State last week are to be handed over to Governors from 16 states from the Northern part of the country.

The families of the terrorists expected to be handed over in Nasarawa state include wives and children of the terrorists dislodged from Otu Forest in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The handing over ceremony is taking place at the 123 Special Forces Battalion Headquarters, Doma Nasarawa State.

Arms and ammunition recovered from the terrorists have been displayed while Government officials as well as traditional rulers have started arriving the command for the handing over.

Vanguard