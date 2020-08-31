Daily News

Special forces to handover families of dislodged terrorists in Nasarawa

By
0
Post Views: Visits 35

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Special forces to handover families of dislodged terrorists in Nasarawa

By David Odama – LAFIA

Over 700 families of dislodged terrorists in Nasarawa State last week are to be handed over to Governors from 16 states from the Northern part of the country.

The families of the terrorists expected to be handed over in Nasarawa state include wives and children of the terrorists dislodged from Otu Forest in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

READ ALSO: Nasarawa to disengage 1,251 unqualified teachers

The handing over ceremony is taking place at the 123 Special Forces Battalion Headquarters, Doma Nasarawa State.

Arms and ammunition recovered from the terrorists have been displayed while Government officials as well as traditional rulers have started arriving the command for the handing over.

Vanguard


US-Israeli delegation lands in Abu Dhabi on historic flight

Previous article

First Bank Chairman, Awosika Makes Screen Debut In Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Citation’

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News