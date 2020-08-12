Daily News

Special Foundation provides learning opportunities for children during the Pandemic

By
0
Post Views: Visits 20

To reduce the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Nigerian government enforced nationwide school closures in March 2020 which disrupted the education of millions of children. The children whose lives have been the most affected are those from low-income homes. Due to the high rate of poverty and social inequality majority of these children lack […]

The post Special Foundation provides learning opportunities for children during the Pandemic appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Osinbajo’s office not in charge of SIP procurement — Reps

Previous article

Babatunde Oke Onigbongbo LCDA Chairman Dies Of COVID-19

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News