SPFL: Scottish leader reads riot act, as Celtic player breaks COVID-19 rules

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon warned the entire SPFL season was at risk after two Celtic fixtures were postponed following a breach of coronavirus restrictions.

Boli Bolingoli travelled to Spain without Celtic’s knowledge and did not follow quarantine rules upon his return, going on to play in the 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock on Sunday.

Celtic condemned the Belgian’s “stupidity”, apologising to the league for his “irresponsible action” in a strongly-worded statement.

Neil Lennon’s team had been due to play St Mirren on Wednesday and Aberdeen on Saturday, but those games – along with Aberdeen’s midweek clash with Hamilton Academical – will not now take place.

Before the SPFL confirmed the cancellations, Sturgeon said: “I don’t want the season to be in jeopardy. But we have to be very clear this situation is not acceptable.

“You should not be expecting to see Aberdeen or Celtic play over the course of the coming week. Consider today the yellow card. The next time it will be the red card because you will leave us with absolutely no choice.”

Bolingoli’s blunder came after two Aberdeen players tested positive for coronavirus, with eight players from the Pittodrie club issuing an apology for breaking guidelines after visiting a bar following their opening-weekend defeat to Rangers.

Sturgeon has been left furious by the footballers’ conduct and said in her daily briefing on Tuesday: “What I regret is that some football players seem incapable of living up to their responsibilities.”

She added: “This is just not acceptable. Every day I’m asking members of the public to make huge sacrifices in how they live their lives and the vast majority of members of public are doing that and it’s not easy.

“We can’t have privileged football players deciding they’re not going to bother. This can’t go on.”

