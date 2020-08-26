Sports Trek Foundation hails Amokachi’s new appointment

Plans championship in Lagos

Sports-Trek Foundation Africa (STFA), a non-profit organization, which empowers young people through sports and academics, has congratulated former Super Eagles player, Daniel Amokachi, on his recent appointment as special assistant on sports to President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to STFA, Amokachi’s vast experience in sports management and pragmatic human development activities will come handy in motivating youths for greater success in sports.

The foundation is preparing for the second edition of its annual sports camp in Lagos, tagged ‘Lagos Invasion.’ The first edition of the camp was held in Delta State in 2019.

In a statement yesterday, STFA’s Chairman, Tabuko Emmanuel, a humanitarian businessman, described Amokachi as an ideal role model for young people given his service to Nigeria as an ex-international footballer and former coach of the Super Eagles, as well as his benevolent activities through the Daniel Amokachi Foundation.

Emmanuel added that Amokachi’s new role, as Special Assistant on Sports to President Buhari, would encourage several young people to see sports as a career part to greatness.