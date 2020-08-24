‘Spot the Ball’ prize money debuts in Africa — Official

Agency Reporter

Dekaizen Worldwide Limited, a sports gaming company on Monday said it has introduced an online platform called, “Spot the Ball” to reward participants with exciting weekly cash prizes.

Femi Abioye, the company’s Chief Task Assigner, stated this in a statement in Lagos, pointing out that the platform had added to the rising number of betting platforms in Africa.

“The new system is geared toward rewarding participants for their passion when they spot the ball, using their skill in the published weekly picture.

“This is different from what presently exists in the Nigerian and African markets.

“For this game, entrants will use their analytical skills and judgment to work out where the judges believe the ball is on a photo from a real football game.

“The closest prediction will smile home with the ultimate jackpot.

“Entry starts from N50, with “winners standing a chance to win N12,000 and an N350,000 naira jackpot weekly for multiple winners with closest spots,” Abioye stated.

He stated that the initiative was floated by the company in conjunction with a United Kingdom-based firm, known as Sports Alive Limited.

He also stated that following the success of Spot the Ball in Europe, it was time the company made its entry into the fast-growing betting and electronic sports market in Nigeria and Africa.

According to him, all the logistics are already in place and the online platform is now live.

“The gaming community can visit the site, www.spottheball.africa, to experience this unique game of skill.

“For the next two weeks, fans can play for free on our website and winners will be rewarded with exciting prizes and gift items,’’ Abioye further stated.

He added that the company had adopted the platform for mobile platforms, Android and IOS phone users as the real jackpot winning games from August 2020.

