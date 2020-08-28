Spot the big name producers making wine for Tesco

At times, the supermarkets are coy about who is responsible for their own-label wines; or sometimes it is the producers who would prefer not to be seen supplying a large multiple.

The two wines featured here are both made by producers with a good reputation, who are happy to have their name emblazoned alongside that of Tesco. I’m not surprised; these are both very attractive, keenly priced wines.

Tesco’s Finest Soave Superiore Classico 2017, Cantina di Monteforte, €12

A richer style of Soave with seductive lush peach fruits, subtle almonds and a refreshing citrus backbone. Try this alongside pasta or gnocchi dressed with pesto.

Tesco’s Finest Malbec 2019, Mendoza, Bodegas Catena, €12

From one of the leading producers in Argentina, a medium- to full-bodied wine with soft ripe dark berry fruits and a sprinkling of sweet vanilla spice. Try it with lamb cutlets or a nice beef burger.