Stakeholders emphasise safety as Hybrid Group clocks 10

By Samson Oti

Stakeholders have emphasised the needs for individuals and corporate organisations to embrace safety culture.

They spoke at the 10th anniversary of Hybrid Group, a safety and health management firm.

At the virtual meeting, Permanent Secretary of Lagos Ministry of Environment, Mrs. Ronke Odeneye said: “In Nigeria, we need to do more in appreciating people’s life. Individually, we need to protect ourselves, as well as to have the ability to orientate others in safe ways.

“Government can regulate safety through sensitisation of grassroots and training whereby safety can be spread through our local ways, and should be communicated in a simplest term for everybody to understand.

“It is time for us to appreciate human beings more than material things, this is the time to help each other, protect our lives especially at this critical time people lost jobs.”

Executive Director, Safety Advocacy and Empowerment Foundation, Engr. Jamiu Badmus, said safety professionals have lots of work to do for laymen to understand how it relates to economic development.

He said: “Without proper safety in any country, it will be difficult for economic growth. And as a matter of fact, human capital is the best any country can have, and that safety is key to such human capital.”

“The cost of health and safety in any organization is hidden, and that is the fault of safety professionals, it is time to add value to the business and let the top managers understand the prospect of safety and proper orientation.

“A safety professional should always have business sense and be ready to keep data and show videos to illustrate when dealing with managers at any level. Safety is all about well-being and every citizen should understand that.”

CEO of Hybrid Group, Dapo Omolade, said: “We have laid a good foundation, and that is why we remain consistent over the last 10 years, right now, we are building more on what we have done and have been expanding our wings across the world through training and human safety to come greater when celebrating 20 years and more.

“As a matter of fact, our vision has always been to impact safety knowledge in thousands of people’s lives, to let people understand beyond making money alone. No jobs should be done without safety and everybody must be responsible for safety.”