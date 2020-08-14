Stallion, Bajaj flag off first Keke rally, target 16 states

By Theodore Opara

STALLION Auto Keke Ltd., the new exclusive distributor of Bajaj Auto for three-wheeler and four-wheeler business has flagged-off the first Keke rally in the country.

The Keke rally comprises a convoy of five Kekes with their experienced riders, a branded truck for customer engagement and market activation and security agents, among others.

The rally kicked off at the Stallion Bajaj showroom at Ijesha, Lagos State and is expected to cover 5,000 kilometres, driving through 28 cities in 16 states across the country.

This rally will testify to the fact that the New Baba Bajaj is a strong and durable Keke for the Nigerian roads. It will further add to the brand’s promise that the New Baba Bajaj, runs faster and lasts longer.

Starting from Lagos, it will cover Ogun, Oyo, Kwara, Kogi, Benue, Enugu, Ebonyi, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, Abuja, Rivers, Anambra, Delta, Edo, Ondo, Ekiti, Osun states.

The durable drive of 5000kms will spread the message of being responsible and maintaining hygiene to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The team is also scheduled to visit identified cultural sites in the states as a comprehensive exercise designed to celebrate Nigeria’s history and its deep-rooted indigenous culture. Keke’s journey to these sites and the background stories will connect young Nigerians to their rich heritage.

Speaking at an interactive session with motoring editors at the Dealer Launch, Managing Director, Stallion Auto KeKe Ltd, Manish Rohtagi, said Bajaj is the pioneer Keke brand in Nigeria that is well known for its durability, speed, overall performance and loved by millions.

He said the new distributorship will bring immense value to the dealers, fleet owners, riders and consumers, stressing that Stallion’s advantage lies in its decentalised operation and quicker decision making, which will help drive operating efficiency.

He noted that “the business is expected to grow at a much faster rate as Stallion will actively push for the adoption of Keke by existing partners and the customer ecosystem.

“It will bring differentiated customer service, and ease of spare part availability through its existing footprints in the auto industry.”

Services outlets

He also explained that plans were underway to engage more dealers across the country and provide first-class after-sales support, aiming at sharp service within four hours, rider training schools and rider and mechanic empowerment programmes.

He added that Stallion Bajaj boasts of sales and service outlets at 96 locations spread across Nigeria and expects to add 30 more exclusive and MFS outlets by the end of the year, taking the count to 126.

The areas of focus, he said, would be Illorin, Yola, Warri, Benin, Yenogoa, Sokoto, Kebbi, Lokoja and Bauchi.

Information made available indicates that the company had invested in state-of-the-art central auto parts and service centre in Lagos to support the distribution of genuine parts across the country.

Manish, in his address to the media, mentioned that “the authorised service centres across the nation only deal in genuine spare parts provided by the company, making durability its brand promise.

“The Bajaj Keke are manufactured in a state-of-the-art assembly plant in VON, Gbagada, Lagos, employing the best in class homegrown technicians.”

Meanwhile, plans are underway to introduce Bajaj Qute& Maxima Cargo before the end of this year. Regarded as low cost, last-mile transportation solution, Bajaj Qute is an eco-friendly and fuel-efficient means of transportation.

In an interview recently, Rohtagi spoke on what gave rise to the acquisition of the Bajaj franchise by the Stallion group.

He said: “For over 50 years, Stallion has successfully navigated the Nigerian terrain and has become a time-tested conglomerate that has its presence across the Nigerian economy.

“Stallion Group’s vision is to adopt global best practices and localise it to develop a scalable, impactful and sustainable business that is committed to improving the socio-economic conditions of the communities.

“Bajaj Auto on the other hand is a world leader in the intra-city vehicle space. Loved in 70 countries, the brand stands for integrity, dedication, resourcefulness and determination to succeed and empower.

“With similar brand ethos, we believe that this alliance will go a long way in empowering Nigerians to be self-reliant and improve the interests of the stakeholders be it employees, dealers, distributors, vendors, mechanics, unions, logistics operators or bankers.

“With years of experience in multiple countries including Nigeria, I foresee the opportunity that Bajaj has vast potentials for growth in the Nigerian market and to emerge as the undisputed market leader.

“The right approach and service to the dealers and consumers to bring out the USPs of the product and essence of the brand will add strength for it to become the market leader.“

Speaking to journalists, the Marketing Head for Stallion Group, Arpita Luthra, highlighted that Stallion Auto Keke Ltd. will invest significantly in improving stake holder’s interest, business and livelihood.

Luthra: “Be it landmark consumer connect campaigns like the Stallion Bajaj Keke Rally doing the durability drive of 5000kms touching 28 cities or rider training facilities or scholarship programmes for the Keke riders and mechanics, the alliance of Stallion and Bajaj will enable progress, improve lives and dominate the market.”

