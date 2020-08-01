StarTimes partners brands to reward customers for Sallah

Our Reporter

Startimes has partnered with Indomie, Power Oil, Dano Milk, and Kellogg’s Cornflakes to reward subscribers for the Sallah celebrations.

A selected number of subscribers would be paid a surprise visit during Salah holidays with hampers containing products from the supporting brands and other family essentials.

Speaking on the initiative, Ali Auta, Content Marketing Manager, StarTimes Nigeria, said that the essence of the feast, which is selfless sacrifice, needs to be observed even though this year’s Eid-el-Kabir comes at a time that an unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic engulfs the world.

“Despite the effect of COVID-19 on family spending, many of our subscribers have kept on sacrificing other costs to keep enjoying the exciting entertainment that StarTimes brings to their homes. As a business, we find it worthy to celebrate with them.”

