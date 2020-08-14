StarTimes to beam Community Shield, Europa League finals

Affordable pay-tv provider, StarTimes, the exclusive broadcaster of the UEFA Europa League, will broadcast the semi-final matches between Sevilla and Manchester United on Sunday at 8 pm; while Inter Milan will battle Shakhtar Donetsk on Monday at 8 pm.

The final will be played on August 21.

At the same time, the 2020/21 Europa League season will kick off on August 20 with the Qualifying. Then, the following week on August 29, StarTimes will air FA Community Shield to be contested between Premier League winners Liverpool and the winners of the 2020 FA Cup, Arsenal at Wembley Stadium. From September 3, StarTimes will air the UEFA Nations League. The second edition of UEFA’s newest national-team competition will begin with great clashes such as Germany vs. Spain, Sweden against France and titleholder Portugal vs. Croatia.

The digital TV operator recently acquired LaLiga broadcasting rights (French commentary). The exciting Spanish league will be showed on the StarTimes sport channels starting from the first 20120/21 season MatchDay on September 12.

StarTimes will also broadcast other European cups like the Coppa Italia, exclusive in Sub-Saharan Africa, the Spanish Copa del rey and The Emirates FA Cup, among others.

“We are excited to bring more sports offering to our subscribers. Football lovers in Nigeria can now look forward to uninterrupted actions on their screens.” explained StarTimes PR Manager Lazarus Ibeabuchi.

