Stay away from Kogi, Gov Bello warns kidnappers

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has warned kidnappers, cattle rustlers and bandits to stay away from the state.

He handed down the warning during the conferment of traditional title on his Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Eng Abubakar Bashir Gegu, and 64 other personalities by the Onyiwo of Gegu-Beki, Alhaji Mohammed Abbas on Sunday.

He said anybody who tried to engage in any form of criminality such as kidnapping, banditry, and cattle rustling will face invocation of the powers of the Egbira ancestors.

He said the Egbira’s, as members of Kwararafa, are very large, powerful, accommodating, and industrious, as well as hardworking and resilient.

He said an abundant solid mineral exists in Gegu-Beki, while land in the area was also very fertile, and that the rivers in the area are full of fish and other aquatic animals.

“We will invoke the powers of our ancestors and we have able-bodied men and women who are ready to challenge any form of insecurity, ” he said.

Also speaking, the Onyiwo of Gegu-Beki, Alhaji Mohammed Alhassan Abba, commended the governor for his efforts towards tackling insecurity in the state.

