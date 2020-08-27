Steer clear of Australian juice; banned Malaysian cosmetics, NAFDAC warns Nigerians

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has advised Nigerians to stop the consumption of an organic apple and black currant juice originating from Australia.

The agency also warned against the use of banned Malaysian cosmetic products.

NAFDAC Director-General, Moji Adeyeye, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the products had been certified harmful for human consumption.

“The Centre for Food Safety (CFS) of Hong Kong’s Food and Environmental Hygiene Department has warned against the consumption of Pure Tassie Organic Apple and Blackcurrant Juice originating from Australia.

“This was due to an unacceptable level of patulin (a mycotoxin) which had exceeded the maximum limit in fruit juice,” she said.

Mrs Adeyeye pointed out that the level of patulin content in the affected fruit juice can induce liver, spleen and kidney damage.

She added that the toxic level would affect the immune system and causes nausea, gastrointestinal disturbance and vomiting.

She said that the name of the product is Pure Tassie, an organic apple and blackcurrant juice from Australia.

The banned cosmetics products include Sifu Kunyit Day Cream, Sifu Kunyit Night Cream and JJ Skincare Glowhite Night Cream, adding that the Malaysian Ministry of Health banned its distribution.

Mrs Adeyeye said that the products were found to contain hydroquinone, tretinoin, betamethasone valerate and mercury which could cause change to skin pigmentation, damage to the kidney and increase the risk of skin cancer.

According to her, Sifu Kunyit Night cream contains mercury and betamethasone 17-valerate, Sifu Kunyit Day Cream contains hydroquinone, tretinoin and betamethasone 17-valerate, while JJ Skincare Glowhite Night cream contains hydroquinone.

“Betamethasone valerate can cause the skin to be thinner and prone to irritation, acne, changes in skin pigmentation and increase the risk of being absorbed into the blood circulation system which can have harmful effects.

“Hydroquinone causes redness of the skin, discomfort, unwanted skin changes, the skin becomes hypersensitive, can prevent pigmentation (depigmentation) which reduces skin protection against harmful UV rays and may increase the risk of skin cancer.

Mrs Adeyeye said that the use of tretinoin without the supervision of health professionals could cause the skin to be reddish, uncomfortable, painful, peeling and hypersensitive to sunlight.

She stated that Mercury had been prohibited in cosmetics products because it could be harmful to health and could be absorbed into the body and caused damage to the kidneys and nervous system.

Mrs Adeyeye added that it was also capable of disrupting the brain development of young or unborn children, adding that mercury could also cause rashes, irritation and other changes to the skin.

She implored importers, distributors and retailers to immediately stop the importation, distribution and sale of the affected cosmetic products.

According to her, any member of the public in possession of the affected cosmetic products should submit them to the nearest NAFDAC office.

“Healthcare professionals and consumers are encouraged to report adverse events or side effects related to the use of these products to the nearest NAFDAC office through NAFDAC PRASCOR (20543 TOLL FREE from all networks).

Mrs Adeyeye said the agency can also be reached through pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng or via the NAFDAC ADR e-Reporting platform available at www.nafdac.gov.ng.

