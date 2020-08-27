Still on the FFK rant

By Basheer Luqman Olarewaju-Unique

SIR: It is expected in a country with multitude of citizens like Nigeria to have no day or week without witnessing controversial issues that would be generated across the land. A viral video of an erstwhile minister, Femi Fani-Kayode in a press conference with a journalist in Cross River State has become another talk of the town; both parties naturally having their supporters, yet, several questions are on the sheet to answer.

The ex-minister, who began a tour of some states, especially those controlled by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) states in July, visited Cross River last week. At a press conference in Calabar, Eyo Charles had asked a question about who was bankrolling Fani-Kayode’s trip. But the former minister felt offended by the question and went ahead to insult the journalist, referring to him as “very stupid”.

One thing that standout is that, truly, conscience is the inner voice that warns us somebody may be looking at one’s actions and inactions. Hardly would anyone in the country embark on such voyage without having political undertones: bankrolling is a statement that shouldn’t be strange to the honourable minister and he should have prepared himself during the conference build up.

In all honesty, a public figure is sometimes given the opportunity to vindicate or clear himself. That question could be one of such. No matter how odd it might sound, the time has come to softly respond to it. Sometimes, journalists do ask questions that are on the minds of the people which they (journalists) know of. It is a pity that the former minister had fallen so low to a simple question carefully crafted by the journalist. For FFK refusing to answer the simple question clearly place him on the platform of serious indictment and persuasive conviction of what the journalist think he is. That informs why FFK dodged the question.

His reaction was so disappointing and it did not show any sign of humility and maturity. Saying that he didn’t hold anybody apology also showed his incorrigibility. If he had put the question wrongly, he could still have helped by correcting him. To those who love the personality of Femi Fani-Kayode, they should be highly dissatisfied and disappointed in him. How can a qualified lawyer and former minister of aviation react in such unmannered fashion? People are looking up to him as a role model. It was embarrassing to watch him act that way. He went overboard with the insults. His comportment in that video is a direct indictment on the offices he occupied before and it is very shameful. To clear the shame from airwaves, he should publicly apologise to that journalist. Such arrogance should not be attributed to a former minister.

Basheer Luqman Olarewaju-Unique

Ilorin, Kwara State.