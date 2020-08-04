Stockbrokers’ Institute announces new president, Amolegbe inauguration

By Peter Egwuatu

The Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) has announced Tuesday, August 11 for the virtual investiture of the new President and Chairman of Governing Board, Mr Olatunde Amolegbe, barring unforeseen circumstances.

In line with the Institute’s convention, an important aspect of the Investiture will be the formal send-off of the immediate past President, Mr Adedapo Adekoje.

Amolegbe scaled up the corporate ladder, for a two-year tenure, in a seamless transition, typical of the Institute’s succession policy, on May 19, 2020, after the virtual Annual General Meeting (AGM), which effectively marked the end of Adekoje’s tenure.

Amolegbe’s investiture, the eleventh in the series, will mark the formal handing over from Mr Adekoje, who shall decorate the new President with the paraphernalia of office. The Institute’s Investiture, is a high profile ceremony that attracts top level dignitaries, including heads of state, governors,Regulators and other technocrats in the financial market.

Amolegbe, a fellow of the Institute, is an accomplished Economist, consummate Stockbroker, Investment Analyst and Asset Manager, with over 28 years’ experience in the Finance Industry, covering virtually all aspects of the business at various levels. He was the immediate past first Vice President.

In pursuit of the Institute’s capacity building, its scheduled virtual training for the Capital Market Correspondents on scholarship commences on Saturday, August 15, 2020 and will end on Saturday, November 1, 2020.

According to the Institute’s Registrar and Chief Executive, Mr Adedeji Ajadi, the comprehensive training will cover Fundamentals of Financial Markets, Business Mathematics and Statistics, Business Communication, Business Law, Elements of Economics, Business Accounting and Business Management.

Ajadi explained that the free training programme was to equip the participants with the fundamentals of the courses to enhance their performance at the Institute’s Examination for Diploma in Securities and Investment.

