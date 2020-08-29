Stop the music as COSON celebrates ‘No Music Day

All is set for the 2020 edition of the celebration of the annual “No Music Day” which holds every year on the 1st of September.

“No Music Day” is a day the music industry in Nigeria dedicates annually to bring the attention of the country to the widespread infringement of the rights of songwriters, composers, performers, music publishers, record labels and other stakeholders in the nation’s music industry.

As it has been celebrated in the past 11 years, the Copyright Society of Nigeria, COSON on behalf of the Nigerian Music Industry Coalition, has once again urged the broadcasting stations in the country to devote a substantial amount of broadcast time on Tuesday, September 1 to programmes which highlight the significant abuse of the rights of creative people in Africa’s most populous nation.

This, according to COSON, is to show solidarity with the Nigerian creative community currently ravaged by piracy and other forms of rights infringement.

As “No Music Day” is marked across the country on September 1, COSON has also asked its thousands of members all over Nigeria and other stakeholders in the music industry to engage with the public through the mass media and by the vigorous deployment of their social media handles to register their disdain for the widespread contempt for the rights of creative people in Nigeria.

“No Music Day” is traceable to that historic week in 2009 when Nigerian artistes of different shades embarked on a week-long hunger strike staged in front of the National Theatre in Lagos. The hunger strike which was a result of the frustration caused by the devastating level of intellectual property theft in the country was the prelude to what has become known as “No Music Day” in Nigeria. The day was September 1, 2009, when practitioners in the Nigerian music industry asked the over 400 licensed broadcast stations in the country not to broadcast music for a significant period of the day.

Speaking on the forthcoming “No Music Day”, COSON Chairman, Chief Tony Okoroji, said, “We wish to underline the fact that at a time of dwindling revenue, when we seek to improve the socio-economic conditions of our people, Nigeria can no longer continue to pay lip service to the protection of its creative industries”.

Meanwhile, on No Music Day’ which will be celebrated under the theme, “ A music industry challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic,” all flags at COSON House, in Ikeja, will fly at half-mast, as representatives and supporters of the music industry will storm different broadcast stations for discussions and interviews. Also, an official statement on the state of the Nigerian music industry will be released from COSON House.

Vanguard