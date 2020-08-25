Storm Francis: Dozens of homes and businesses damaged in Cork

About 50 homes and businesses in Bantry, Co Cork, were damaged overnight with the local drainage system unable to cope with up to 25mm of rainfall within a two hour period.

Bantry Fire Brigade indicated that New Street, Main Street, Barrack and the Square were all flooded with heavy rainfall occurring between 10pm and 2am.

As of 6am today floods had receded. Fire Brigade crews assisted shop owners with the clean up and have now returned to station.

Flood waters have been cleared. However, a number of roads in Bantry have been damaged and are currently closed pending assessment.

Minor damage was sustained in the county following Storm Francis. The N71 between Connonagh and Leap was virtually impassable whilst flooding was also reported in Rosscarbery.

Spot flooding and heavy surface water was reported on the R601 between Timoleague and Courtmacsherry and on the R599 by Clonakilty GAA Club.. Spot flooding/surface water was also reported on the N73 between Mallow and Mitchelstown.

Intense localised downpours in Bandon between 11pm and 3am resulted in flooding at Brady’s Lane and Bridge Street, which has since been cleared.

Flooding also occurred at Dunmanway, Rosscarbery, Connonagh, Clonakilty, Drimoleague, Leap, Ballydehob, Passage West and Youghal.

Skibbereen escaped serious flooding, having been badly hit during Storm Ellen after heavy rain proved too much for a storm drain culvert in the town. Following the storm a new grill was fitted to a culvert.

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath visited the town on Monday. He promised that an aid package would be made available to persons impacted by the flooding during Storm Ellen.

Cork County Council Fire Service and Roads crews have worked throughout the night to clear flood water and assist properties affected.

The Council Management Team convened on Tuesday morning to review the situation and will continue to monitor it.

Council response crews and contractors remain as a status yellow wind warning is in place for Cork until 7pm.

Wet and winy conditions are expected today as Storm Francis crosses Ireland.

Southwest winds veering westerly, reaching mean speeds of 55 to 65km/h, will bring widespread severe gusts of 90 to 110km/h (and possibly higher in exposed areas).

Following recent weather events, trees have been weakened and remain susceptible to further damage. Landowners have been asked to examine trees within their property for damage.

Dursey cable car will remain closed on Tuesday and will return to operation only when wind speeds permit.