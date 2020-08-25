Storm Francis: Heavy rainfall causes flooding in Cork and Kilkenny

Heavy overnight rainfall will continue into Tuesday as Storm Francis moves eastwards across Ireland.

Rain on Monday night and Tuesday morning caused flooding in some areas with AA Roadwatch warning drivers to be careful in wet and windy conditions.

Flooding was reported in Freshford, Co Kilkenny, and on the N85 near Ennis, Co Clare. Flooding was also reported in parts of Co Cork including Bantry, Bandon, Rosscarbery and Dunmanway.

Met Éireann said rain will continue to affect most parts of the country through the day, with Connacht and Ulster experiencing the heaviest and most persistent accumulations leading to flooding.

A status orange rainfall warning remains in effect for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal until 6pm on Tuesday while a status yellow wind warning for Munster, Dublin, Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Wicklow will expire at 7pm.

Met Éireann said it will be driest in Munster and south Leinster, with scattered blustery showers. The persistent rain will become mainly confined to Ulster by the evening. Highest temperatures of 17 degrees have been forecast.