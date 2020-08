A stray dog in Brazil who kept showing up and waiting outside a car dealership in Brazil has been adopted and offered a customer care job. The stray dog was first spotted earlier this year waiting outside a Hyundai Prime branch by staff who assumed it would eventually move on. But the dog continued to […]

