Stubborn rival

Hardball

From the look of things, the public has not heard the last of the rivalry between Joe Igbokwe and Jude Idimogu concerning the position of Igbo apex leader in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State.

Igbokwe, Special Adviser (SA) on Drainage and Water Resources to Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Idimogu, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Oshodi/Isolo Constituency II, are still not on the same page regarding the question of the Igbo leadership position, contrary to the impression given by the chairman of Lagos APC, Alhaji Tunde Balogun, that their conflict had been laid to rest.

After a meeting with the two rivals, Balogun was quoted as saying: “With my intervention in the matter, the party has resolved that both of them should work together as brothers and bring their supporters together so that they can work together for Igbos in APC in peace and harmony.

“With the situation of things, Joe Igbokwe will be the apex leader of Igbos in APC; while Jude Idimogu will be the deputy apex leader… he must be ready to work with Igbokwe who has been in the party longer.”

Igbokwe’s comment after the peace meeting was in line with the party chairman’s clarification. “The party leadership has settled the issue and I don’t think there will be any crisis again,” he said.

But to go by Idimogu’s account of the meeting, there is no peace yet. “It is not true that Igbokwe was recognised as apex leader,” he declared. According to him, the party chairman “said both of us are leaders recognised by the party and we should work together. He did not mention anything about Joe Igbokwe being the apex leader.”

Idimogu added: “If Joe Igbokwe is saying that he has been recognised as apex leader, he is entitled to his opinion… I told the party chairman that I never gave myself the position of apex leader. It is my Igbo community leaders that gave me.

“As long as they have given me apex leader, I will answer the title because they not only gave it to me, they even issued me a certificate to back it up. Nobody is dragging that with me.” Does he understand the party’s stance?

The party chairman needs to further clarify the party’s position on this issue beyond doubt, even though he had stated it clearly enough. It is a question of party supremacy and party discipline. A good party man should respect his party’s position, pure and simple.