Students back banker for Lagos East Senate seat

By Robert Egbe

The Lagos East Students’ Movement has endorsed Mr. Adetokunbo Abiru for the Lagos East Senatorial seat.

The group said Abiru, who was Lagos State Commissioner for Finance between 2011 and 2013, is best suited for the job because of his experience in the public and private sectors.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on August 11 fixed October 31 for a by-election for the seat following the death on June 15, of the incumbent, Adebayo Oshinowo.

In a statement, the group’s spokesman, Abraham Akinyanmi, praised Abiru for discharging his duties in and out of government “stupendously well.”

Abiru, he added, “has impacted positively on our world of commerce, economics and finance by leveraging his expertise in cracking hard nuts within and outside his horizon.

“He also demonstrated competency and excellence when he came up with a holistic and integrated approach to business mobilisation and elevated Skye Bank (Polaris Bank) to deliver a superior customer centric experience.”

The group credited Abiru with helping to boost Lagos State’s revenues during the administration of former Governor Babatunde Fashola.

It added: “As a lover of students and a man that believes in youth development, he initiated empowerment programmes and development schemes directed towards widening the scope of youths and young adults.

“His expert initiative has augmented the scope of many tertiary institution students within the state and closed financial challenges gap encountered by many.”