Successful love affairs from #BBNaija House

As it stands, there is a love relationship springing up between Neo and Vee in the lockdown edition.

Other relationships exist like Wathoni and Bright O, Kidwaya and Erica, Prince and Tolanibaj, Ozo and Nengi but there are arguments none is as strong as that of Neo and Vee. Even Nengi attested to this in one of her diary sessions with Big Brother.

The question remains whether this relationship will lead somewhere or hit the rocks.

A peep into the past reveals a few love relationships that stared in the Big Brother House had turned out a success

Here are a few of them:

Kelvin and Elizabeth

Kelvin Chuwang-Pam, the eventual winner of the 2009 edition of Big Brother Africa “Revolution” fell in love with Tanzanian housemate, Elizabeth.

They later got married in 2011 and are blessed with children

Teddy A and BamBam

They met in 2018 during the Big Brother Naija “Double Wahala” show. They fell in love and earned respect from other Housemates because of how they carried their relationship.

When Bambam was evicted, Teddy A wept uncontrollably and he got evicted the next day.

The two lovebirds are married with a child.

Mercy and Ike

They were Housemates in the 2019 “Pepper Dem” edition. They had a lot of drama between them but found a way around loving up and sparking up drama between themselves and other Housemates.

Mercy was the eventual winner of the show and the two have a TV show an AfricaMagic that they co-host together