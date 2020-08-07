Sudan: Senators Commemorate Anniversary of 1998 Embassy Bombings in Kenya And Tanzania

[United States Senate] Washington, DC — U.S. Senators Jim Risch (R-Idaho), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Chris Coons (D-Del.), Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Ben Cardin (D-Md.), Mark Warner (D-Va.), and Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.), released a joint statement ahead of the 22nd anniversary of the bombings of the U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania on

Like this: Like Loading...