Sule names NASIEC chairman

From Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule has submitted the names of Ayuba Usman and Ishaq Baba to the House of Assembly for confirmation as the Chairman and a member of the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) respectively.

Speaker, Ibrahim Abdullahi announced the nominations after the Majority leader, Tanko Tunga read the governor’s letter during House proceedings on Monday in Lafia.

The speaker directed the nominees to submit twenty five copies of their curriculum vitae (CV) immediately.

The Nation gathered that the position became vacant following the appointment of Henry Omaku as a non-career ambassador by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Meanwhile, the Speaker has sponsored “the Violence Prohibition Bill, for a law to enact the state gender-based violence (Prohibition) law and other matters connected therewith.”

Abdullahi said this would help to curb the rate of gender-based violence crimes if finally passed into law by the assembly.

Deputy Speaker Nehemiah Dandaura, who presided over the sitting, slated September 15, 2020 for the second reading of the bill.

The Speaker while presenting the first reading of the bill said that it had become imperative due to the negative effects of gender violence to societal development.

“This is a Bill for a Law to Enact the Nasarawa State Gender Based Violence (Prohibition) Law and other Matters Connected Therewith.”

The motion was seconded by Majority Leader Tanko Tunga for the bill to scale first reading.