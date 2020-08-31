Buhari Approves Transfer Of NIMC To Ministry Of Communications

President Muhammadu Buhari has given approval for the transfer of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to the Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy.

This was announced in a statement signed by the spokesperson to the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Uwa Suleiman.

Suleiman stated that the decision was to ensure “synergy and effective ministry supervisory mechanism is put in place to coordinate, monitor and track the progress of Federal Government’s digital transformation initiatives.”

Suleiman furthermore explained that the directives was an illustration of Mr President’s vote of confidence on the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami based on an unprecedented performance.

The spokesperson noted that within his first year in office, the Minister had resolved the Information Communication Technology (ICT) Sector’s decade-long dilemma of Right of Way charges.

According to Suleiman , she was also able to secure the President’s approval for the provision of security as well as designation of Telecommunications Infrastructure as Critical National Infrastructure.

“Regularisation of improperly registered SIM cards and deactivation of unregistered ones, the deployment of over 250 digital projects across the country under his policies and supervision as well as built the capacity of over 36,000 Nigerians. “It may be recalled that NIMC is mandated to create, manage, maintain and operate the National Identity Database established by the NIMC Act, 2007.

“In an effort to realise this, the Commission has so far registered around 41 million eligible enrollees for the National Identity Number (NIN). The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on the other hand has details of over 191 million mobile subscribers.

” Suleiman, however, explained that the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) had recorded huge successes in the development and implementation of the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR), the country’s first codified data protection regulation.

NITDA had also reached an advanced stage on the implementation of the National Public Key Infrastructure (NPKI). She noted that Galaxy Backbone Limited (GBB) also provides services to Government Agencies-Infrastructure-as-a-Service, Platform-as-a-Service and Software-as-a-Service.

