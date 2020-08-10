Sultan, CAN to FG: Set aside day to remember victims of terrorism, banditry

By Luminous Jannamike

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Samson Ayokunle, have called on the Federal Government to declare a day of national remembrance for victims of insecurity.

Both clerics, who jointly chair the Nigerian Interreligious Council (NIREC), made the call as several countries including Nigeria marked the 75th anniversary of Hiroshima bombing.

A statement which NIREC’s Executive Secretary, Fr Professor Cornelius Omonokhua, issued on Monday, also quoted the religious leaders as saying Nigeria must begin its charity at home.

The duo, therefore, said: “We congratulate President Muhammadu Buhari for ratifying the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

“We thank the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that has followed up to make this ratification of the UN Treaty possible.

“As people all over the world are marking the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima; Nigeria, Ireland and Niue have chosen to remember the victims and honour the hibakusha, the survivors, in the most meaningful way possible: by taking action to ban and eliminate these weapons of mass destruction for good.

“We congratulate Nigerians and the Federal Government for this bold step at the International level.

“However we once again call on the government to sign into law the prohibition of the proliferation of arms and ammunition.

“Meanwhile, given that charity begins at home, the leadership of the nation must set a day aside to remember all the victims that have been killed by terrorists, bandits and all forms of criminals in Nigeria.

“We call for compensation for displaced victims of violence and security for them to return to their native land.

“Government must, however, provide adequate security for the Nigerian citizens to enjoy peaceful coexistence irrespective of tribe, political affiliation and religion.

“Congratulations Nigeria for ratifying the UN Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. Above all, may all Nations live in peace, love and unity!”

