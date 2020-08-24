Sultan Of Sokoto Visits El-Rufai Over Southern Kaduna Security Challenges

Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar II Governor Nasir El-Rufai

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar II on Monday paid a private visit to Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

The Sultan’s visit comes barely 24 hours after the former Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi visited El-Rufai to discuss issues bothering on security and economy of the state.

Upon his arrival at the Government House in Kaduna, the Sultan went straight to the governor’s office where he held a closed-door meeting with El-Rufai and some government officials including the Senator representing Kaduna North in the National Assembly, Suleiman Abdu-Kwari.

Although the Sultan declined to speak to reporters after the meeting, Governor Nasir El-Rufai said the meeting discussed the security challenges in southern Kaduna and other parts of the state.

The governor disclosed that he received advice and encouragement from the royal father towards finding a lasting solution to the security challenges in the state.

He appreciated the Sultan for his fatherly visit and support in ensuring that peace returns to the state.

Kaduna has been experiencing a series of attacks with a recent one carried out six weeks ago.

On July 19, 21 people were killed while 28 others sustained various degrees of injuries when gunmen attacked Kukum Daji Village of Kaura Local Government Area of the state.

According to the President of the Community, Mr. Yashen Titus, the gunmen suspected to be herdsmen, invaded the venue of a wedding party in the community at about 10 pm.

Similarly, on July 7, no fewer than 38 persons lost their lives in separate attacks on two villages in Sanga Local Government Area of Kaduna state on July 7.

The Council Chairman, Emmanuel Adamu, who confirmed the attack, said the gunmen unleashed mayhem on Ankpon Village in Nandu and Kabamu Village in Fadan Karshi, all of Numana district.

While describing the incident as unfortunate, he said the gunmen killed 38 persons including women and children.

Following the continued attacks in the state, the Defence Headquarters deployed Special Forces to halt the senseless killings and restore peace in Southern Kaduna.

Receiving the troops at Sector 7, the headquarters of Operation Safe Haven on August 14, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan charged them to take the battle to the bandits and ensure that peace and security are restored to southern Kaduna.