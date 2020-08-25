Sunday Dare Named Third-Best Minister In Nigeria

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has been named as the third-best performing minister in Nigeria.

This achievement comes a year after Sunday Dare was appointed minister by President Muhammadu Buhari, following his re-election as President for a second term.

In an interim scorecard released by Transparency watch, Sunday Dare came third on the list, behind the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Saddiya Umar Farouq and the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

His emergence as one of the top three most performing Ministers has come as a surprise to many because the ministry of Youth and Sport has one of the lowest budgets in the country.

Among the top three Ministries, the Ministry of transportation gets 560 billion as yearly budgetary allocation while the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development is on 420 billion Naira budgetary allocation yearly.

However, the Sports Ministry has a N2.7 billion budgetary allocation.

On the 21st of August, Sunday Dare marked one year as Minister and he took to his official Twitter handle to appreciate President Buhari.

He wrote:

Today, August 21, marks the first anniversary of my appointment as the Minister of Youth and Sports Development by President M. Buhari. All praise to God Almighty for his favour and faithfulness. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve our country and thanks to Mr President.

Compiled by Aare Wole Arisekola

