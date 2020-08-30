Super Eagles goalkeeper suffers nasty injury

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi, has suffered what looks like a nasty injury following his collision with an opposing player on Sunday.

Akpeyi was in action for his club, Kaizer Chiefs, in their ABSA Premier League tie against Bidvest Wits at the FNB Stadium when the unfortunate incident happened late in the first half.

The Nigerian goalkeeper had dealt with a cross from the left side of the pitch but then collided with the leg of an onrushing Bidvest player.

The tension-soaked league game had to be momentarily halted as Akpeyi received lengthy medical attention on the pitch before he was finally taken off on a stretcher by medics.

Aside from losing Akpeyi to injury, Kaizer Chiefs also lost Sunday’s game, a development which could badly affect their league title aspirations.

Substitute Bienvenu Evanga netted the winning goal for Bidvest Wits deep into stoppage time.

This is the first time in 12 matches that Chiefs will not be scoring in a league game against Bidvest and they have themselves to blame after spurning many goal-scoring opportunities in Sunday’s tie

Wishing @KaizerChiefs‘ Daniel Akpeyi a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Khosi! Hope to have you back soon ✌ pic.twitter.com/lmpeaKjRVz — Orlando Pirates Forum (@piratesforum) August 30, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Before the COVID-19 enforced break, Chiefs were runaway leaders at the top of the ABSA Premiership, but following the restart, Amakhosi have picked up just five points out of a possible 15 to allow defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns close up the gap.

It is for now not clear how long Akpeyi would be out, but it appears his season is over with just two games to go in this present campaign.

Our thoughts are with our former goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi. Speedy recovery soldier 💙🙏🏼. pic.twitter.com/0zCIqZLLra — Chippa United FC (@ChippaUnitedFC) August 30, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Before this injury setback, Akpeyi had been a super regular for his Soweto-based side as he has made 25 league appearances for Kaizer Chiefs this season.