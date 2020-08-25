Supreme Court Commences Hearing On Wada’s Appeal Challenging Yahaya Bello’s Election

A file photo of the Supreme Court in Abuja.

Supreme Court has on Tuesday commenced hearing on the appeal filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Musa Wada challenging the election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Yahaya Bello as the Governor of Kogi State.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Mohammed is presiding over a seven-man panel at the hearing.

The PDP had insisted that its candidate Mr. Wada won the November 2019 governorship election.

The appellant claims that the election that brought in Mr. Bello as the Governor of Kogi State was riddled with serious electoral infractions.

He had earlier lost his petition at the election tribunal which sat in Abuja and lost his appeal before the Court of Appeal, being dissatisfied with the judgment of the Appeal Court, he approached the Apex Court.