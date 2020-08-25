Supreme Court dismisses PDP suit against Yahaya Bello’s election

Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the suit of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) challenging the election of Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello.

Bello, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was re-elected to office in November 2019 after beating his closest challenger Musa Wada of People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

In total, Bello polled 406,222 votes. Wada polled 189,704. The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Natasha Akpoti polled 9482 votes to come third.

Unsatisfied by the result declared by the Independent and National Electoral Commission (INEC), Wada and the PDP said they were disenfranchised. They subsequently challenged the result at the election tribunal which struck out their appeal.

Details later.

