Supreme Court upholds Yahaya Bello’s election as Kogi governor

Supreme Court on Monday upheld the election of Yahaya Bello as the governor of Kogi State.

The apex court dismissed the suit of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Musa Wada and Social Democratic Party (SDP) candidate Natasha Akpoti challenging Bello’s election.

Bello, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was re-elected to office in November 2019 after beating his closest challenger Wada of PDP.

In total, Bello polled 406,222 votes. Wada polled 189,704. The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Natasha Akpoti polled 9482 votes to come third.

Unsatisfied by the result declared by the Independent and National Electoral Commission (INEC), Wada and the PDP said they were disenfranchised. They subsequently challenged the result at the election tribunal which struck out their appeal.

