Suspected cultists reportedly kill teenager in Abia

By Sunny Nwankwo, Aba

A yet-to-be identified boy in his late teens has reportedly been shot dead in Aba, the commercial nerve of Abia State by unknown gunmen.

The incident our reporter gathered happened at Adindu street off Omuma road in Aba North Local Government Area of the state.

According to reports, the incident which happened not far away from the late victim’s family residence caused pandemonium in the area as people took to their heels to safety.

Information has it that the victim was reported to be a member of one of the street cult groups operating within Ama Ogbonna area and other parts of the city including popular Ngwa road where activities of street cultism is on the high side.

A police source confirmed the incident told our reporter .

The police source who said that there hasn’t been an official report about the incident, said that they have however, began investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile, residents of Omuma and Ama Ogbonna are begging heads of various security agencies in the state to improve security in the area.

Some of the residents including Mr. Gilbert Chukwu lamented the activities of street cultists in their areas, stressing that it has caused insecurity in the area.

“Leaving your children at home for work or business especially during this lockdown is a huge risk because they are at home with this bad eggs.

“Some of them who refused to join them are either intimidated or coarsed to join the street cults.

“The increase in the number of crime such as rape, armed robbery, snatching of phones and handbags in this area cannot be associated only to intake of hard drugs, but the activities of these hoodlums who go about with various dangerous weapons which they used in robbing and dispossessing innocent members of the public of their valuables.”