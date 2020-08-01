Suspected Herdsmen kidnap two persons in Enugu

By Dennis Agbo

TWO men were on Friday evening abducted by gunmen, suspected to be Herdsmen along Ugwogo-Isi-Uzo road and taken to an unknown destination.

According to information gathered by Vanguard, the two persons abducted were a Lawyer and a businessman, both from Isi-Uzo local government area of Enugu state.

The two were said to have travelled in Sienna bus to their village and we’re returning to Enugu with their family when the heavily armed kidnappers accosted them around Ora river, the boundary between Enugu East and Isi-Uzo local government areas.

The two men were commanded out of the vehicle and taken away while the wife to one of the victims and children were left stranded on the road

Those who crossed the scene shortly after that incident, at about 7 pm said the kidnappers used vehicles to block the road and shut sporadically with some pallets of the bullet left behind in the scene.

Families of the abducted persons said the kidnappers were yet to make contact with them as at press time, but it was learnt Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi had ordered for combing of surrounding bushes in the area.

State Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, could not pick his calls nor react to a text message sent to him on the matter.

