Suspected ritualists kill 67-year-old invalid in Delta

Okungbowa Aiwerie, Asaba

Suspected ritualists have murdered a 67-year-old invalid at the home of a traditional medicine healer at Orhoakpor community, Ethiope East Local Government Area, Delta State.

The victim, who suffered stroke, was murdered in an apartment in the compound of the medicine man, was rushed to the healer after the victim fell sick.

It was learnt that the assailants slit the throat of the victim while also suffering machete cuts on his chest.

The Nation gathered that the deceased’s relatives rented the apartment in order to be close to the native doctor to ease treatment.

It was learnt that although no arrest have been made, but police operatives have visited the community following the evacuation of the victim.

Delta Police Commissioner, Hafiz Inuwa who confirmed the incident said, “There was an incident like that. The man taken to a traditional healer for stroke treatment. The family rented a place. It was at the traditional healer’s place that it was discovered that the man was killed. So there is suspicion that it is a ritual killing. The case is under investigation.”

