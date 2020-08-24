Suspected Serial killer re-arrested narrates his escape from Police Custody

THE residents of Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, Sunday evening, went into wild jubilation, as the news of rearrest of the suspected Akinyele serial Killer, Sunday Shodipe, was announced by the state police command. Shodipe was suspected to have been the mastermind of terrorism and increasing killings in Akinyele Local Government Area of the state. The state’s Commissioner of Police, Enwonwu Nwachukwu confirmed the development shortly after Shodipe was re-arrested, following his escape from the police custody on August 11, 2020. ller in Oyo State, Sunday Sodipe has narrated how he escaped from the police net. According to the suspect, he escaped from the police net when a female Divisional Police Officer, who was recently deployed to the station ordered an officer to allow him to take his bath and escaped through the borehole pole jumping the fence when the officer was distracted. The state’s police command, in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, SP Fadeyi Olugbenga, stated that, through concerted efforts from various teams deployed for Shodipe’s manhunt and credible information from the good spirited members of the public, eventually yielded result, the culprit who has been hiding and evading police arrest was arrested at Bodija Area of Ibadan.

Like this: Like Loading...