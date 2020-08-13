Suspects in the killing of Arotile arraigned

By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

Police have arraigned the driver, and owner of the vehicle that killed Nigeria’s first female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile, at Air Force Base, Kaduna.

The two were arraigned before a Kaduna Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on a four-count charge of causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care and attention, driving without driver’s licence, driving without authorisation of the owner, and negligent conduct while causing danger to person and property.

Nehemiah Adejo and David Adejo pleaded not guilty to the charges and were granted N1 million bail.

Chief Magistrate Emmanuel Benjamin then adjourned the case to August 24 and 25.

Three occupants of the car have been in police custody over the incident.

Command’s spokesman Muhammad Jalige said the case of alleged culpable homicide and criminal conspiracy against them was still under investigation.

Like this: Like Loading...