Suspended monarch wants rival investigated over murder

One of the suspended traditional rulers of Edikwu District, Apa Local Council, Benue State, Chief Ada Ochekwu, has asked the Police to investigate his rival, Chief David Otokpa over the killing of 13 persons during a recent attack in the community.

Ochekwu, who spoke to newsmen in Makurdi, said Otokpa became so desperate for the stool, vowing to do anything to clinch the position.

After a recent attack that claimed 13 lives in the area, the state government summarily issued an order suspending the two main contenders to the stool of Alegwu of Edikwu, Chief Ochekwu and Chief Otokpa.

Ochekwu alleged: “He is the one keeping and arming the militia that is tormenting the village. In 2014, my house was burnt and I was chased out of the community, even though I am the chief recognised by the Idoma Traditional Council.

“I took the matter to court and got victory, but as I speak, I reside outside the community. So, how could I have masterminded the attacks?

“When that attack happened some two weeks ago, the Police arrested and detained me for seven days, for an incident I knew nothing about, but I know I will get justice,” he stated.

Edikwu community has been engulfed in a protracted chieftaincy dispute for over a decade now, leading to intermittent attacks and killings in the community.

