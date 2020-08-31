Suspension on 13 Anambra monarchs may be lifted soon

Three weeks after the show of muscle between Anambra state government and “Concerned Anambra State Traditional Rulers’ leading to the suspension of thirteen monarchs, an end appears in sight following the intervention of the state House of Assembly, and some elders in the state.

The peace initiative, The Guardian gathered, was based on the legal pieces of advice to the governor, Willie Obiano, by the offices of the State Chief Judge and Commissioner for Justice on the seeming hasty suspension act and disregard of the state legislature in the entire scenario.

It was further gathered that the House of Assembly, Elders Forum led by the former Secretary-General of Commonwealth, Emeka Anyoku, and some political allies of the governor, have moved in to save the governor’s face with the reconciliation moves.

Last Friday, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uche Okafor, Majority Leader, Nnamdi Okafor, member representing Njikoka II and House Committee Chairman on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters a, Peter Ibida, and the Clerk of the House Pius Udo held a special peace parley with ten out of the suspended monarchs on the way forward.

The monarchs who attended the peace initiative were Igwe Dr. Emeka Ilouno (Ifitedunu), Igwe Alex Edoziuno (Mkpunando, Igwe Chukwuma Bob Vincent Orji (Ezinifite), Igwe Engr.Godwin Mbakwe (Abacha), Igwe Chijioke Nwankwo (Nawfia), Igwe Anthony Onyekweere (Owelle), Igwe A.N. Onwuneme (Ikenga), Igwe Simon Ikechukwu Chidubem (Umumbo), Igwe S.O. Uche (Ezira),)and Igwe Udoji (Eziaguluotu).

The traditional rulers of Igbariam, Igwe Nkeli Kelly, and his Alor counterpart, Igwe Mark Anthony Okonkwo (Alor) who had shown remorse and apologised publicly shunned the meeting.

The Guardian checks revealed that the speaker informed the attendees he has had a meeting with the governor who, according to him, was visibly angry and disapproved of the monarchs’ trip with billionaire businessman and oil magnate, Prince Arthur Eze to visit President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja to express happiness with him for undertaking some capital projects in the state.

After the over five hour meeting, the traditional rulers declined to comment because they were worn out due to the stressful deliberation with the legislators.

But the traditional ruler of Abacha, Igwe Mbakwe told The Guardian that the deliberations during the meeting were instructive and exposes the dangers of dirty politics and blame games.

Igwe Mbakwe said: “We went there to broker understanding and to commence enthronement of fair hearing and kindness of man between the two parties and by so doing, reduce the level of misunderstanding that prevailed in some media over the past few weeks since our noble outing with our illustrious and noble son, Prince Arthur Eze, who knows what leadership is and what challenges governments face.

“We expect that having been to the state House of Assembly for the commencement of reconciliation process, the essence of our visit and dialogue with the legislators was to show goodwill and better understanding between us Concerned Anambra State Traditional Rulers and the legislature and express the fact that we are uncomfortable with the controversy the media houses have tried to provoke for reasons best known to them.

The monarch continued: “We pledged our unalloyed loyalty, both today and forever, to our selves, to the three arms of government and our friend, Prince Arthur Eze, a very successful business guru and renown philanthropist with high mental presence in the rationalization of affairs on contemporary issues for the economic well-being of our people of Anambra State.

“We expect a show of exchange of love between us and the Executive arm in the affairs of our state to be second to none in the interest of our present and greater tomorrow. We expect that we play less politics today so that we can be greater on the side of performance under this environment of democracy.

According to him, “we were surprised and uncomfortable with the information that the governor was not happy with our visit with Prince Arthur Eze to Abuja to see the President.

“Nothing debars us because there is freedom of association enshrined in the constitution of the federation. Prince Arthur Eze is our friend and remains so. He is made of sterner stuff and relates well with all and sundry and traditional rulers are not an exception.

“We are very proud that he is our friend and we shall continue to be friends with him, irrespective of misunderstanding any government has with him on issues they can jolly resolve amicably

“We wish them luck and hope their differences and whatever it is will be resolved amicably and in no time as brothers of same Anambra state extraction.

