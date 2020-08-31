SWAT swarms LA apartment after ‘shots were fired at a Trump car caravan’ 

By Luke Kenton For Dailymail.com

SWAT teams reportedly swarmed on an LA apartment complex on Sunday afternoon, following reports of possible shots fired on a street where a large caravan of Trump supporters was passing through.

A woman driving past the caravan in Woodland Hills said she heard what sounded like gunshots around 11:30am local time and then noticed her tire was flat after being damaged by a projectile, possibly a bullet, LAPD said.

Another witness told police that they had seen a person with a firearm stood on the balcony of a nearby apartment building in the 20600 block of Ventura Boulevard.

Police say they later obtained a photo of a man holding a rifle on a balcony of the same apartment building. The kind of rifle he was holding wasn’t specified.

It’s still unclear whether any shots were fired. Tactical teams were said to be attempting to draw the alleged shooter and two others out from the apartment block at around 3:30pm after they reportedly barricaded themselves inside.

Officers locked down the building and evacuated nearby units, LAPD said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether all of the three suspects were believed to be armed.

LAPD previously said the initial calls reported that someone had been throwing bottles at passing vehicles and brandished a gun in the area of Ventura Boulevard and Chalk Hill.

The Pro-Trump caravan had been passing through the area, with its final destination slated for Studio City.

There were no reports of any injuries and the caravan continued on its planned route, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story…