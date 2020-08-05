S’West govs, Tinubu, others pay tribute, as Pa Fasanmi is laid to rest

…Materialism‘ll lead to hell, cleric warns

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

CHAIRMAN of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, represented by Special Adviser on Civic Engagements, Princess Aderemi Adebowale; Ekiti Deputy Governor, Bisi Egbeyemi and his Osun State counterpart, Mr. Benedict Alabi and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who was represented by former Lagos Deputy Governor, Abiodun Ogunleye, yesterday, paid glowing tributes as the remains of Afenifere chieftain, Pa Ayo Fasanmi, was interred in his country home of Iye Ekiti in Ilejemeje local government area of Ekiti State.

They described Senator Fasanmi as one of Nigeria’s unsung heroes, saying his demise had robbed them of a “godfather and counselor.”

Fasanmi, a Second Republic Senator, died last week Wednesday at the age of 94.

He had lived most of his life in Osogbo, where he practiced as a pharmacist briefly before joining politics.

The casket carrying Fasanmi’s corpse was conveyed in a white SUV motorcade belonging to six Feet (6FT) Event Planning Company to the church procession held at Saint John’s Anglican Church, Iye Ekiti.

He’ll be remembered for his incorruptibility—Fayemi

Fayemi, in his speech entitled: ‘Tribute to a Man of Integrity’, said what endeared him to the deceased was his integrity, which bore eloquent testimony to immaterialistic life and added more respect to his incorruptible nature.

He said: “His death has, therefore, robbed me of a godfather, counsellor, an advocate and a father. A good man has left us. We will sorely miss him but we are consoled that Baba’s entire adult life was dedicated to selfless service”.

“One legacy for which Baba would be fondly remembered was his credential of incorruptibility. He was a man of tall integrity and honesty. It would be recalled that he was the first to start the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Committee in 1973 under Col. Oluwole Rotimi of the Western Region.

“Chief Ayo Fasanmi has come, he has seen and conquered. He conquered human cravings, vanity of power, ostentation, greed and malice.”

He spoke truth to power —Akeredolu

Speaking on behalf of the Southwest Governors, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, said: “Baba living long for 94 years was not what we are celebrating, but we are celebrating how many lives he had impacted. He lived an impactful life.

“He was not petty but he spoke truth to power. He lived a remarkable life and he was one politician who became Senator and came home to rest later. Let politicians of today learn how to be contented and allow this remarkable conduct to guide us.”

Nigerians should learn from Fasanmi —Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress National leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who was represented by former Lagos Deputy Governor, Mr. Ogunleye, urged Nigerians to learn from the late politician, who lived a modest and Spartan lifestyle.

Tinubu described Fasanmi as a civilian revolutionist and a politician of outstanding mien, civility and character, who worth being emulated.

On his part, Governor Sanwo-Olu said Fasanmi’s influence became more pronounced by his incorruptible nature.

Materialism‘ll lead to hell, cleric warns

In his sermon, the Bishop of Ekiti Oke, Anglican Communion, Reverend Peter Olubowale, said Fasanmi was not a noisemaker and trouble maker during his time, adding that his transition on earth corroborated that “life is not important except it has impacts on others.”

Olubowale said: “We need to be available to ourselves and be committed to God and set goals. Nigeria is in the position it is today not because we don’t have material and human resources, but we lack the commitment to ourselves, set goals, and the welfare of the people.

“Nigerians are the number one people in the world that are easy to govern. They have patience, zeal and elastic in endurance. When you think they will fall, they will just stand and be looking and I think our political leaders will not play too much on this.

“Many of us no longer have trust in this nation. No trust in ourselves, no trust in our leaders. Baba has told us that all these monies you are spending and the one you are keeping inside bullion vans and the ones being stashed in bank accounts, all is vanity.

“The suffering in town is much. Use the position you are occupying very well to develop humanity. This is the only way you can gain eternity, the most important reward for all of us because materialism will lead you to hell.”

