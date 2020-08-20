Syndicate Supplying Arms to Terrorists in Nigeria Revealed

An international illegal arms smuggling syndicate that supplies arms and ammunition to terrorists in the North West has been intercepted by the Nigerian Military.

Troops of Operation Sahel Sanity deployed at Forward Operating Base Sabon Birni LGA of Sokoto State intercepted members of the syndicate during an undercover operation.

The three suspects who are Nigerien citizens, according to the Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, were intercepted at Dantudu in Mailailai District of Sabon Birni LGA of Sokoto State with 6 AK 47 Rifles, 3 AK 47 Rifle magazines and 2,415 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition concealed in various parts of their vehicle.

According to him, “it therefore goes to show that some of the security challenges in the country have external influence. The suspects are currently in custody undergoing preliminary investigation before being handed over to the prosecuting agency”.

Speaking during the weekly media briefing with Defence Correspondents, Enenche disclosed that troops at the various theatres of war have stepped up the clampdown on terror groups.

In the Northeast zone, he stated that, “the troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE have continued to exhibit sustained resilience in the fight against terrorism in the North East zone of the Country.

“During the period under review, as troops successfully conducted aggressive clearance operations and dominate the theatres of operation, the Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE conducted comprehensive precision strikes, to mark the launching of its subsidiary Operation HAIL STORM.

“Several air interdiction operations were conducted at identified Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) targets in the Lake Chad and Sambisa Forest areas of Borno State”.

He added that, “these attacks were conducted at Tumbuma Baba, on 16 August 2020, one of the Island settlements on the fringes of the Lake Chad. Additionally, the logistics facilities of BHT at Bukar Meram on the fringes of the Lake Chad were also destroyed on 17 August 2020.

“The attack on the locations scored devastating hits on the settlement, killing not fewer than 20 terrorists and destroying their structures. Several BHT and ISWAP commanders were also killed and some of their dwellings destroyed at Boboshe, a village along the river line on the eastern part of the Sambisa Forest”.

Eneche continued that, “meanwhile, troops of Army Super Camp 9, on 16 August 2020, engaged BHTs and ISWAP elements during clearance operations at Dikwa LGA of Borno State. During the operation, 2 terrorists were neutralized while one AK 47 rifle and 8 rounds of 7.62mm (special) were recovered.

“Similarly, troops of Strong Response Area, Pulka while on a fighting patrol, encountered and engaged BHTs/ISWAP elements along Road Pulka-Firgi-Banki Junction in Gwoza LGA of Borno State. In the process, a terrorist was neutralized while 2 fully loaded AK 47 rifles, two 36 hand grenades, one motorcycle and IED materials were recovered by the troops.

“Troops of 144 Battalion on ambush operation encountered and engaged BHTs/ISWAP elements at Wagga Mangoro and Wagga Lawal in the same LGA. The terrorists fled due to superior fire power of the troops. In another encounter troops of 151 Task Force Battalion neutralized 2 terrorists along Road Banki-Pulka in Bama LGA of Borno State.

“Deducing from these results within the period, it is clear that, troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria are resolute in their endeavor to end the BHT/ISWAP menace in the North East”.

Like this: Like Loading...