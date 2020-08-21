Tai Solarin College of Education renews provost’s tenure

Provost of Tai Solarin College of Education (TASCE) at Omu-Ijebu in Ogun State Dr. Adeola Lukmon has been appointed for another four years, from September 1.

A statement by Secretary to the State Government Tokunbo Talabi said the renewal followed a recommendation by the institution’s Governing Council.

Lukmon, who was first appointed in September 2016, holds a PhD in Vocational Education from Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK), Akwa, Anambra State.

His teaching and research experience cuts across universities, national research institutes and a degree-awarding college of education. He has published in university and professional association journals locally and international.

The provost has attended conferences on education and management in Nigeria, Ghana, Brunei and other European countries.

He is a member of several professional bodies, including the Curriculum Organisation of Nigeria, Association of Business Educators of Nigeria, Nigeria Association of Educational Researchers and Evaluators.