Tambuwal assures farmers of safety

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State has urged farmers in areas under constant attacks from bandits to return to their farms, saying the state and the federal governments were working to restore peace at all costs.

He appealed to people in the communities to continue to bear with the ongoing military operations in their areas.

“We know how discomforting it can be, but be rest assured it is in our collective interest. We cannot afford a situation in which farmers do not go to farms and at the end of the day we face shortage of food,” he said.

According to the governor, the state has provided fertilizers and other farm inputs for wet season farming. He appealed to the people of the state to comply with all the protocols of COVID-19 and continue to pray for those afflicted.

