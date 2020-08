By Bose Adelaja

A female adult has reportedly died, in Mile 2 area of Lagos, Friday, during a lone accident involving a tanker.

The incident occurred at about 5.30am, inward the Nigerian Army Signal Barracks.

The tanker was laden with 55,000 litres of premium motor spirit.

