A female resident of Lagos State has lost her life in a lone accident involving a fuel truck in Mile 2 area of the city. The Lagos State Management Agency (LASEMA) Response Team is presently at Mile 2, inward the Nigerian Army Signal Barracks in recovery operation of a fully loaded Oil Tanker conveying 55,000 […]

The post Tanker accident kills one in Mile 2 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.

Like this: Like Loading...