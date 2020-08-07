Tanker Accident Kills Woman In Lagos

A tanker accident at Mile 2 in Lagos State has left a woman dead.

The lone tanker accident occurred at about 5:30 am on Friday, August 7, near the Nigerian Army Signal Barracks.

The tanker was said to be laden with 55,000 litres of premium motor spirit (PMS).

In a statement, the Director-General of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident, explaining that the tanker rammed into a pothole directly in front of the Nigerian Army Signal Barracks in the area and fell sideways, resulting in its contents spilling out onto the road.

Oke-Osanyintolu disclosed that after a team of emergency officials arrived in the area, the driver of the tanker and his assistant immediately fled the scene.

The LASEMA boss said that further investigation revealed that a female adult, who was seated beside the tanker drivers, was trapped in the impact and lost her life.

He added that the remains of the victim were pinned to the dashboard from the impact of the tanker head.

The statement added that the agency’s heavy-duty equipment (crane) was deployed in order to recover the tanker together and its contents.

Oke-Osanyintolu, however, stated that transfer of the contents had been paused until the owner of the tanker and its product have been identified.

The statement added that officials of the Lagos State Fire Service and the Nigerian Army were on standby to arrest any potential secondary incident.

