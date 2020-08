[Citizen] Dar es Salaam — Chadema national vice chairman Tundu Lissu was on Monday August 3 nominated as party’s presidential candidate for the October General Election at the party’s general council, pending approval by the national delegates conference slated for Tuesday.

